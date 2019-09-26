Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
nna Street Church of Christ
Amarillo, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Hale Center, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ruth Greenwood


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ruth Greenwood Obituary
Amarillo, TX- Patsy Ruth (Brownd) Greenwood passed from this life September 22, 2019. She was born May 6, 1925 in Hale Center, Texas to H.L. "Jack" and Hollie Brownd. She was the sixth of eight children. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Anna Street Church of Christ in Amarillo, TX. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church Hale Center,TX with Lyndon Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Hale Center Cemetery, under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.

Please visit Abell Funeral Home website for more on Patsy's life.

Pat is survived by 2 daughters Sandra Reeves and husband Jim of Beaver, Oklahoma, and Pat Greenwood of Amarillo, Texas; 2 sons, Tom Greenwood and wife Susan of Hurst, Texas, and Joe Greenwood and wife Pam of San Angelo, Texas; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 sister Barbara Burnett and husband Kenneth of Cotton Center, Texas and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as family friends Lillie Rogers, Rhonda Schuelke and Caregiver Turned Dear Friend Vonna Kistler. She was preceded in death by her husband, an unborn child, her parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. The family wishes to especially thank all of the loving and caring staff at Ruby Slippers Care and Autumn Leaves of Amarillo for the love given to Mom during the last years of her life when dementia took its toll.

Donations may go to , the , Autumn Leaves of Amarillo, Ruby Slippers Care, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now