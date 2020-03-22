|
|
Austin, Texas- With a heavy heart but peaceful acknowledgment that our God does all things well, Patsy Ruth Newman McCuistion passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 89 years in Austin, Texas. She was born on June 13, 1930, in Oklahoma City, OK. She went to high school in Ruston, Louisiana and graduated from Louisiana Tech University where she met her future husband. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert Gary McCuistion, having been married in Ruston, Louisiana on February 4, 1950.
She is survived by her three children: Robert Patt McCuistion (Darlene) of Montgomery, Texas, Dr. Rodger Lewis McCuistion (Cindy) of Austin, Texas, and Rebecca McCuistion Neujahr (Jeff) of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren: Kelli McCuistion Walker, Mark McCuistion, Jolie McCuistion Cypert, Ross McCuistion, Christie Neujahr Casas, Kelly Neujahr Wieneke; and nine great grandchildren: Emerson Cypert, Genevieve Cypert, Grayson Cypert , Mox McCuistion, Jax McCuistion, Jake Casas, Jared Casas, Emma Wieneke and James Wieneke.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Colonel Patt and Ethel Newman; and her brother, Lowell R. Newman. She was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and an active member of Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. Proverbs 31:28 best describes her: "Her Children rise up and call her blessed, her Husband also praises Her". 1 Peter 3: 4 She had "the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight." Her chains are gone, she has been set free. Her God, her Savior has ransomed her.
A private graveside service will be held March 24th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas, near her parents. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX 512-442-1446.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020