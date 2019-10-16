|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Patsy Wheeler, 88, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery with Pastor Hinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Patsy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Patsy passed away October 13, 2019. She was born April 20, 1931 in Lubbock, TX to Alex and Stella Hensley. She graduated from Lubbock High School. Patsy married James T. Wheeler on August 31, 1948. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Lubbock.
Loved ones include son Rickie Wheeler; sister, Ruth Ramsey of Amarillo; sister-in-law, Betty Hensley; daughter-in-law, Yelena Wheeler; one granddaughter and three grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James T. Wheeler on January 27, 2013 and her son, Ronnie Wheeler on March 16, 2019.
She enjoyed gardening, fresh tomatoes and sitting on the back porch in the evenings.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019