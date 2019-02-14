|
|
Brownfield- Patti passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born August 7, 1957 in Spur, TX. Patti graduated from Brownfield High School then became a licensed cosmetologist. She was a hairstylist for over 30 years. Patti was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She married Amalio Garcia on May 8, 1995 in Las Vegas. Patti had a heart of gold and was loved by many. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. Patti is preceded in death by her mother, Francis Bradshaw. Patti is survived by her husband Amalio Garcia of Brownfield; two sons, Jason Morgan and wife, Stephanie of Monahans, Josh Morgan and wife, Anna of Lubbock; two step-children, Raul Garcia and wife, Tasha of Seminole, Jennifer Garcia of Seminole; five grandchildren, Alyssa Garcia, Audrianna Garcia, Garrett Morgan, Miah Saucedo, Gage Morgan; brother, Monty Bradshaw and wife, Shannon of Lubbock; sister, Kristi Bradshaw of Lubbock; 1 niece; and 3 nephews. Funeral services for Patti Garcia, 61, of Brownfield will be held 2pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Titus officiating. There will be a family visitation on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019