Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church Chapel
Patty Ruth Power

Patty Ruth Power Obituary
Marble Falls- Patricia "Patty" Ruth Power passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Marble Falls, TX. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 60 years at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at First Christian Church Chapel. A tribute of Patty's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Patty was born on February 19, 1959 to Oscar and Sue Power in Lubbock, TX. Patty graduated from Coronado High School in 1977. She then became a certified surgical technologist before getting married and having a son. Patty was always the spark of any event, and well loved by everyone. She loved her career caring for others. Her favorite past times included fishing, hanging out with her pets, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all.

Survivors include her son, Douglas Eugene Mangold of Lubbock; parents, Oscar and Sue Power of Lubbock; siblings, Debbie Barnes and husband, Steve of Lubbock; Mark Power and wife, Kari of Tampa, FL; Connie Scarlino and husband, Ken of Monaca, PA; aunts, Lou Ann Warren and husband, Jerry of Highland Village; and Jay Power of Albuquerque, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Lynn Power.

The family of Patty Ruth Power would appreciate contributions to be given to Lubbock Meals on Wheels in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
