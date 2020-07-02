Sherman- Patty Huntington Watkins, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jun 28, 2020, in Sherman, Texas.A graveside service for her immediate family members will be held on July 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, officiated by a long time Lubbock pastor, Stan Blevins.She was born Jan 17, 1932, to Eva and Jody Huntington in Cross Plains, Texas. After graduating from Cross Plains high school in 1949, she moved to Abilene, Texas, and attended Hendrick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1952.She married George Watkins in 1952 and lived in Abilene, Texas until they moved their family to Lubbock in 1970. They were active in University Baptist Church in Abilene and Oakwood Baptist Church in Lubbock.Patty is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and her son, Greg Watkins of Lubbock, Texas.Surviving family includes husband George of Sherman, Texas, son Mike Watkins and wife Danna of Lubbock, daughter Cindy Watkins Williams and husband Edward of Frisco, Texas, daughter Judi Watkins Yarbrough and husband Glenn of Phoenix, Arizona. Grandchildren are Chris Keith, Zachary Watkins, Jerod Johnston, Ashley Keith Pepkin, Lane Watkins, Audra Johnston, and Katelyn Watkins.