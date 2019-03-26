|
Lubbock- Dr. Paul Joseph Anderson, father, husband and physician, passed away March 19, 2019 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was born September 21, 1958 to Margaret Ruth Anderson (nee Tschirky) and Raleigh Doyle Anderson in Santa Monica, California. He married Catherine Zepeda on July 30, 1983 in Thousand Oaks, California. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; father, Raleigh; and brother, Tom Anderson of Gold Beach, Oregon. Growing up, Paul's family moved often. They lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona; Stuttgard, Germany; Heidelberg, Germany; and Killeen, Texas before settling in Thousand Oaks, California, where Paul attended high school. Paul graduated from the University of California, San Diego in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts. In 1988 he received his Doctorate in Medicine from George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He trained in radiation oncology at UCLA and Kaiser Permanente program in Los Angeles, California. He began practicing in San Diego, California before relocating to Lubbock, Texas where he spent more than 23 years at the Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center as Medical Director of Radiation Oncology. He believed that caring for his patients was an absolute privilege. Over the years Paul worked with many knowledgeable and dedicated people. He held their friendship and sense of service in the deepest regard. Paul had many interests, but he found true joy in spending time with family and friends. A man of seemingly endless energy, Paul was humorous, dedicated and loving and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Zepeda Anderson; daughter, Kendall Anderson Bakke (Matthew Bakke) of Salt Lake City; and son, Raleigh Anderson of Houston, Texas. He also leaves a loving extended family, Janet Wald Jubas (Marvin) of Santa Monica, California; Wayne Anderson (fiance, Laura Park) of Las Vegas, Nevada; David Anderson (Anita) of Phoenix, Arizona; Robert Anderson of Thousand Oaks, California; and sister-in-law, Molly McFarland Anderson of Phoenix, Arizona. His many nieces and nephews include Evin Wald Blicharski (Robert), Arthur Wald (Adam Sanford), Ashley Morris (Cameron), Riley, Zoe and Kate Anderson, Sabrina, Hannah, Robert and Thomas Anderson, Warren and Wyatt Anderson, Aiden and Lance Anderson, Jackson and Alec Kirshner, Hanna (fiance, Thomas Beresford) and Sara Zepeda. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the Chorus of Angels Fund at Joe Arrington Cancer Research and treatment Center C/O Covenant Foundation, 3623 22nd Place, Lubbock, Texas 79410, an organization that provides support and funds to cancer patients in treatment.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019