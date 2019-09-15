Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Anthony Castro


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Anthony Castro Obituary
Lubbock- Paul Anthony Castro, 49, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Paul was born to Mary Caballero and Pablo Castro on March 29, 1970 in Lubbock. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard worker and lived his life the way he wanted to. Loved ones include his sons Joel and Michael Castro, brother Adam Castro, sister Esperanza and husband Carlos Moreno, nephew Cade Castro, niece Dakota Moreno and 6 grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now