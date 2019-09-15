|
Lubbock- Paul Anthony Castro, 49, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Paul was born to Mary Caballero and Pablo Castro on March 29, 1970 in Lubbock. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard worker and lived his life the way he wanted to. Loved ones include his sons Joel and Michael Castro, brother Adam Castro, sister Esperanza and husband Carlos Moreno, nephew Cade Castro, niece Dakota Moreno and 6 grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019