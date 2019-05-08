Home

Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Shallowater
Paul "The Smurf" Aylesworth


1971 - 2019
Paul "The Smurf" Aylesworth Obituary
Shallowater- Paul Aylesworth Of Shallowater was born February 21, 1971 and died May 4, 2019. Services will be Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 am First Baptist Church Shallowater Please wear blue in memory of The Smurf. He grew up in Shallowater where he was a cub scout, played little dribblers, played in the band and was active in the local church youth groups. Mustang Red and Black ran through his veins. He played basketball, football and ran track. Breaking many school records. He graduated from Shallowater in 1989. And attended Texas Tech. He was employed as a restaurant manager, most recently at Olive Garden in Opelika Alabama. He enjoyed attending sporting events with his friends. He loved his friends like brothers. He was a true fan of the Shallowater Mustangs, Texas Rangers, and Red Raiders. He is preceded in death by his parents David and Mary Aylesworth, grandparents Dave and Imogene Aylesworth and Joseph and Mary Holmes. He is survived by his sister Becky and husband Michael Wiggins of Shallowater. Nephews Christopher (Tiffany) Wiggins, Joey (Annabeth) Wiggins, Stephen Wiggins all of Shallowater. Dylan (Angel) Stephenson and great nieces and nephews: Tyler, Leah, Ayden, Will, Zeke, Dianna, Xander, and Paisley.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
