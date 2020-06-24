Lubbock- Paul F. Morse 76, of Lubbock went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Paul was born on September 6, 1943 in Lubbock, TX to James "Jake" Morse and O'Fay Hart. He grew up in Levelland, TX and graduated from Levelland High School in 1962. He continued his education at Texas Tech University, earning his degree in Accounting. Paul was passionate about his career at The United States Postal Service for 37 years before retiring in 2002. He married Delilah Hill in Hereford, TX on October 1, 1963 and they were fortunate to share 56 loving years together. He is survived by his wife, Delilah; his daughters and their spouses, Denice and Deen Dickson, Tammy and David Johnson, Kristi and Jeff Deitiker; his son, Rodney Morse; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Dickson, Chris Dickson, Brennan Johnson, Bailee Johnson, Krystal Christiansen, Kolten Walsh, Bryce Deitiker; 6 great grandchildren; his sister and spouse, Marvine and Gene Snead; along with many nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his mother, father, and stepfather, J.D. Lewis. Visitation will be held from 3:00- 5:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. His celebration of life will be held at Monterey Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 AM with graveside services to follow. The service will be streamed live on Resthaven Funeral Home Facebook page. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who helped to love and care for Paul throughout the years. In Paul's honor, memorial contributions can be made to the Ty2 Foundation, www.Ty2foundation.org , which was established in memory of his beloved heart donor or to the Donate Life organization, www.donatelife.net .. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.