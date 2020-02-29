Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Resthaven's Abbey Chapel
1928 - 2020
Paul Lawrence "Abie" Brunson Obituary
Lubbock- Paul "Abie" Lawrence Brunson, 91, was promoted to heaven on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born to L.M. and Lola (Dawdy) Brunson on April 18, 1928.

In August of 1948 he married Jo (Harrison) Brunson who blessed him with 5 children in Idalou, TX and he built a thriving auto-mechanic business, Abie's Automotive to support his wife and kids. Jo preceded him in death in 1998 and he then married Mary J. (Cooper) Brunson where they lived the last 21 years happily together in Lubbock.

Paul and Mary attended Sunset Church of Christ together and moved into the Carillon Assisted Living until his death.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Leola and Evalyn.

He leaves behind a great legacy of family, sisters, Ruth and Edith of Lubbock; wife, Mary; sons: Brad and wife Wanda of Lubbock, Bryon of Canyon, Bobby of Virginia, Adriel (Bruce) and wife Susan of Florida; daughter, Barbara and husband Ron of Colorado; stepdaughter, Tammie and her husband Howard of Houston; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. He lived a long, good life on Earth and is now free of pain and can walk on the streets of gold.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
