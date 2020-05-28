|
Lago Vista- Paul Ray Modawell, 86, of Lago Vista, Texas, passed from this life into his heavenly home Sunday May 24, 2020. Paul was born in Crosbyton, Texas February 2, 1934 to parents John Henry and Myrtle Lou (Hinkle) Modawell. Paul's early life began while living on a farm and later moving into Lubbock,
Texas. Paul attended various schools in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1952. Paul enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country from 1954 to 1956. While in the military, Paul served in Germany. After serving in the Army, Paul became a journeyman sheet metal worker and belonged to the Sheet Metal Workers International Union. Over the next fifty years, Paul worked for various union shops and was foreman over many commercial building projects throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
Paul married Joyce (Joy) Sweep, the love of his life, on February 2, 1991. They were married 29 years. He was a lifelong Baptist. His trust and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ never wavered. He also was an avid gardener and enjoyed landscaping the yards of every home in which he lived. One of his friends said, "Paul's plants must have wheels on them, he moves them from place to place in the yard." For many years Paul enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful bandsaw jewelry boxes for friends, family, and to sell. As a young boy, Paul learned golf while serving as a caddy at Lubbock Country Club. He continued to play golf until last year, and respected the rules and etiquette of the game.
Paul was preceded in death by his son Shannon Ray, parents John Henry and Myrtle Lou Hinkle, brothers Gilbert and Ikie. He is survived by his wife Joy Modawell, a sister Emma Ruth Boren (Charles) of Lubbock Tx, brothers John Arnold (Gisela) of Redmond, Washington, and Ronald Dean (Patricia Ann) of Wimberly, TX, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park, TX on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 am. This viewing is open to anyone who wants to attend. The grave internment will be Friday May 29 at 12:00 noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 Killeen, TX. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, family and friends will not be allowed at the graveside, and there will not be a military presentation or graveside service. When the current Texas COVID19 restrictions are removed, a memorial service with military honors will be held in Lago Vista.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020