Lubbock- Paul Rivera of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born July 23, 1956 in Coolidge, Arizona to Eloi and Delia (Alvarez) Rivera. At a young age the family moved to Lubbock where he graduated from Lubbock High School and was a member of the Mormon Church. Paul worked as an orderly at Highland Hospital for many years. He enjoyed playing softball, bingo and bowling. He was a devout fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Paul will be remembered as a servant with a kind heart, outgoing personality, and his perseverance.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Paul Rivera, Jr., David Rivera, and Patrick Rivera, all of Lubbock; father, Eloi Rivera of Lubbock; seven siblings; and six grandchildren.Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Delia in 1990; wife, Sylvia in 2014; and two siblings.Memorial services will be held at a later date.