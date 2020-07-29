1/1
Paula Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Paula Gale Johnson, 77, of Lubbock, TX, passed from this earth to her heavenly home, on July 19, 2020. Paula was born on December 18, 1942 in Lubbock, TX. She received her License of Vocational Nursing from the Lubbock School of Vocational Nursing and then served as a nurse for over 50 years! Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Wright and Bertie Long, and her twin brother, Paul and her sisters, Pat, Janet and Judy. Paula is survived by her husband of 27 1/2 years, Jimmy L Johnson, daughter, Suzette NcDia, daughter Lynette Webster and husband Don, and son Derek Johnson and wife Kim as well as 12 grandkids and 12 great grandkids. Graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park, on Friday, July 31st, at 10am. The family would like to ask donations be made in leu of flowers, to BeyondFaith Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved