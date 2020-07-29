Paula Johnson

Lubbock- Paula Gale Johnson, 77, of Lubbock, TX, passed from this earth to her heavenly home, on July 19, 2020. Paula was born on December 18, 1942 in Lubbock, TX. She received her License of Vocational Nursing from the Lubbock School of Vocational Nursing and then served as a nurse for over 50 years! Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Wright and Bertie Long, and her twin brother, Paul and her sisters, Pat, Janet and Judy. Paula is survived by her husband of 27 1/2 years, Jimmy L Johnson, daughter, Suzette NcDia, daughter Lynette Webster and husband Don, and son Derek Johnson and wife Kim as well as 12 grandkids and 12 great grandkids. Graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park, on Friday, July 31st, at 10am. The family would like to ask donations be made in leu of flowers, to BeyondFaith Hospice.