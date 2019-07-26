|
|
Lubbock- Paula Seim passed away on July 24th, 2019. She was born Paula Jane Cloud on November 17th, 1945 to Avis and Paul Cloud in Dalhart, Texas. She and her older brother, Jonny, thrived in their childhoods with their loving family. Paula graduated from Dalhart High School in 1963. She then enrolled at Texas Tech with the goal of becoming a nurse. She pledged the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and met the love of her life, David Seim, a fellow student. They married July 30th, 1966 and gave birth to their first child, J Hunter, in 1968. While David set about providing for his new family, Paula put all of her boundless energy and compassion into being a loving wife and mother. Their family grew twice more with Spencer David in 1974 and Evan Elizabeth in 1977. Paula's life was enriched by her involvement in YoungLife, Trinity Church, PTA, Monterey High School Band Boosters, March of Dimes, Covenant Hospital, PEO and several other organizations in Lubbock. In 2000, Paula was the recipient of the Woman of Distinction Award from the Girl Scouts of Caprock Council. She loved Jesus, music and dancing.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Avis, and her brother Jonny. She is survived by her three children, Hunter of Craig, Colorado, Spencer of Taos, New Mexico, and Evan Sanford of Lubbock, their spouses Sharyn, Sophia, and Michael, and seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Amelia, Abigail, Olivia, Ivo, Isaiah, and Sarah.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday at 5:00pm at The Cactus Theater. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Lubbock, ALS Association or Covenant Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019