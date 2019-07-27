Home

Paulette Anne Cloud


2019 - 2019
Slaton- Paulette Anne Cloud, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:30 am. Paulette was born on April 5, 1937 in Metz, France.

She is survived by her husband Jim Cloud of Slaton, TX; daughters Anne Holcomb and husband Ronnie of Stilwell OK, Debbie Starr and husband Freddy of Lubbock, TX; son Billy Linnenkugel and wife Gena of Wolfforth, TX; a stepson, James Lee Cloud and wife Christie of Draw, TX; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Paulette is preceded in death by a son, Vernon Linnenkugel, and two step grandchildren.

Memorial Services will 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27,2019 at Sunset Church of Christ auditorium, 3723 34th St. Lubbock, TX 79410. Gone from our sight , but never from our hearts.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019
