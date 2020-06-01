Lubbock- Pearleta Carothers passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020, reaching the goal for which she had lived her whole life.Pearleta Ivy Carothers was born November 28, 1926 in Lueders, Texas to John F. and Trezzie (Matthews) Ivy. She graduated from Haskell High School. She attended Abilene Christian College. Pearleta married Richard Merle (Dick) Carothers on July 18, 1948 in Haskell, Texas.A charter member of the Cactus Drive Church of Christ in Levelland, Pearleta also worshipped with the Denver City Church of Christ and Sunset Church of Christ in Lubbock. Pearleta was a strong Christian, setting a good example of Christianity. A Sunday School teacher for many years, she also taught VBS when it was two weeks long. She was a student of the Bible, at one time reading a book of the Bible every week for a class she was attending. In recent years, Pearleta visited shut-ins, most of whom were younger than she was.Pearleta has been described as "spunky". Living to 93, Pearleta had a strong constitution. She survived nearly every childhood disease known, including polio. After successfully fighting cancer four times, Pearleta could still outwalk others into her 80s.Pearleta enjoyed life, having a zest and optimism that she showed to others. Pearleta loved traveling and visited many US states and Canada. Autumn leaves and the Rocky Mountains were her favorites! She loved the outdoors, growing roses and a garden for many years.Always well-dressed, Pearleta took pride in looking good in anything she wore. She was an expert seamstress, making most of her own clothes. Pearleta never felt she had accomplished anything for the day if it didn't include some sewing. Figuring out the intricate patterns of quilt-making gave Pearleta a lot of pleasure. Many family members are the proud owners of quilts and crocheted afghans made by her.Pearleta was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a lifetime member of the PTA.She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; her parents; three brothers, Buell Ivy, John M. Ivy, Merle S. Ivy; one sister, LaVeda Draper; and a granddaughter, Brooke Gray.Pearleta is survived by three daughters, Gail (John ) Holland, Cynthia (Jim) Gray, and Carol (Rickey) Brown; five grandchildren, Paul (Donna) Ritter, Ben (Jenise) Holland, Taylor (Randi) Gray, Stephanie (Jeff) Rutland, and Jill (Kyle) Featherston; great-grandchildren, Paige and Cole Rutland, Kreed and Konner Gray, and one on the way.A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday June 2, 2020 with family receiving friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Denver City Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130