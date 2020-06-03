Post- Services for Pedro (Pete) Aguilar, 69, of Post will be at 11 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Post Community Center with Lance Gill officiating. Burial in Terrace Cemetery will be under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.



Pete died on May 31, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born in Slaton on September 9, 1950 to Trieucio and Paula (Pauda) Aguilar. He married Patsy Riojas on July 9, 1979 in Post. He worked at Postex Cotton Mills and later as a cement finisher.



Survivors include his wife Patsy of Post, three daughters: Sara (Abraham) Garcia of Lubbock, Pamela (Melvin) Molina of San Antonio and Heather (Chris) Alcorta of Lubbock, three sons Pete (M. J.) Aguilar Jr. of Post, Jeremy (Cynthia) Aguilar of Laredo and Jordan Aguilar of Lubbock, three sisters: Margaret Perez of New Deal, Norma Gonzales of Lubbock and Frances Gomez of Lubbock, 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.



