Pedro (Pete) Aguilar Sr.
1950 - 2020
Post- Services for Pedro (Pete) Aguilar, 69, of Post will be at 11 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Post Community Center with Lance Gill officiating. Burial in Terrace Cemetery will be under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pete died on May 31, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born in Slaton on September 9, 1950 to Trieucio and Paula (Pauda) Aguilar. He married Patsy Riojas on July 9, 1979 in Post. He worked at Postex Cotton Mills and later as a cement finisher.

Survivors include his wife Patsy of Post, three daughters: Sara (Abraham) Garcia of Lubbock, Pamela (Melvin) Molina of San Antonio and Heather (Chris) Alcorta of Lubbock, three sons Pete (M. J.) Aguilar Jr. of Post, Jeremy (Cynthia) Aguilar of Laredo and Jordan Aguilar of Lubbock, three sisters: Margaret Perez of New Deal, Norma Gonzales of Lubbock and Frances Gomez of Lubbock, 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hudman Funeral Home - Post
JUN
4
Service
11:00 AM
Post Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
806-495-2821
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Stafford
June 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences Patsy, to you & your children. Even if we knew Pete from dialysis, we always had good talks & laughs. Always with his little lunch bag & a big suitcase like he was moving. All just to make him feel comfortable & happy. Just know hes finally resting & in no pain.
George Merna Delacruz
Friend
