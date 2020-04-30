|
Lubbock- Pedro "Pete" Garza passed away on April 25, 2020, in Floresville, Texas, of natural causes. The Garza family will gather for a private rosary today at 7:00 pm, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Following the rosary, the family will receive friends from 7:30 pm until 9:00 pm under the guidelines of city officials. On Friday, May 1, 2020, we will celebrate his life of 91 years at 1:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel. No guests will be allowed to attend the service according to city guidelines. The service will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please sign the virtual guestbook by selecting the icon. Below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Pedro was born in Sonora, Texas, on June 29, 1928. He grew up in San Angelo, Texas. He served in the United States Army from 1949-1952, during which he was stationed in Germany, a highlight of his Army service. After his service in the Army, Pedro lived in Chicago, IL, for some time prior to returning to his hometown of San Angelo, Texas. In 1957, he made Lubbock, Texas, his home. Pedro worked as a barber before becoming a surgical technician, a capacity he worked in for almost 50 years. Pedro had a passion for life and helping others. In 1968, Pete joined LULAC ( League of United Latin American Citizens), a widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization. He held various offices within the LULAC organization. Pete dedicated 40 years of his life to LULAC and the advancement of Hispanics. He was also a member of the American GI Forum, a congressionally chartered Hispanic Veterans and civil rights organization. After retirement, he moved to Floresville, Texas, in 2015 to be closer to his daughter Yvonne and her family. His service to society did not end with this move. He immediately made connections in Floresville and began volunteering his time at the St. Vincent de Paul Mission. Pete had an incredible network of friends throughout the state of Texas. He may best be remembered for his work in securing fundamental civil rights for Hispanics.
He is survived by three daughters (and sons-in-law) Delia (Greg) Lamb of Chicago, IL, Yvonne (Johnny) Siller of Floresville, TX, and Cynthia (Bruce) Collins of San Marcos, CA and by two sons (and daughters-in-law) Peter (Jeanette) Garza of Ohio and Edward ( Mary) Garcia of Lewisville, TX; his siblings Sylvester Garza ( Amelia) of Dallas, Texas, and Mary Ott ( Merle) of Wilsonville, Oregon. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eduvijen Garza (2012), son Frank Garza (1968),
granddaughter Regina Garcia (1992); parents Pedro Garza (1986) and Rosario Garza (2001); brothers Ysidro Garza (2004) and Antonio Garza (2008) and sisters Olivia Holler (2010) and Jessica Galindo (2017).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020