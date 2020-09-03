Lubbock- Pedro "Pete" Sanchez Villalba, 84, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at his residence. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. His family will receive friends following the Mass and encourage everyone to practice safe social distancing measures.Committal with full military honors will be conducted at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery (7457 W. Lake Rd. Abilene, TX 79601).Pete was born on August 22, 1936 to Atilano G. Villalba and Margarita S. Villalba, as the youngest of 12 children. As a young man, he was a natural to sports of any kind and proudly was a member of the Panther football, basketball, and track teams. Upon graduation from Fort Stockton High School in 1956, Pete enrolled at Sul Ross State College to play football. As he witnessed his five brothers serve their country, he soon did so as well. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958, and served in two tours with the 22nd Infantry Division, 144th Infantry Division, & 49th Armored Division. He was honorably discharged in 1962, and returned to Sul Ross to complete his Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He also received a Master of Education from Eastern New Mexico University in 1972. He dedicated 44 years in the education field to students as a teacher, coach, referee, and administrator in Fort Hancock, TX, Hanford, CA, Truth or Consequences, NM, Tucumcari, NM, Clovis, NM, Lubbock, TX, and Slaton, TX. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing golf on courses all over the United States, and attending Texas Tech Red Raider sporting events. His favorite activity, however was spending time with his family at his children's activities.He was a devout Catholic and often times lent a hand to local parishes and their members who were in need. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, Sul Ross State University Alumni Association, Eastern New Mexico University Alumni Association, Red Raider Club, and served on various professional boards.He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kaye Villalba of Lubbock, son John Villalba of Muleshoe, and daughter Rita Gonzales (Patrick) of Edinburg and 3 grandsons, A.J. Gonzales, Sebastian Gonzales, and Thomas Gonzales. He is also survived by one sister, Aurora (Jay) Ruiz of Fort Stockton, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In remembrance of Pete's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to:D2 4-H EXCELL, 1409 Lubbock Hwy., Lamesa, TX 79331 or Tomorrow's Leaders, P.O. Box 98401 Lubbock, TX 79499.