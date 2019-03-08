Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Peggy Carpenter
Lubbock- Peggy Belyeu Carpenter, of Lubbock, passed away peacefully at home with her family of February 28, 2019, at the age of 73, after a long courageous battle with COPD. She was born Augest 19, 1945 in Childress, Texas to her late parents Eddie George Bussey and Lela Weedin Bussey. Peggy moved to Lubbock in 1975 to work at University Hospital as a Medical Technologist, and retired from Highland Hospital as head of the Laboratory Department.

She enjoyed going to Ruidoso and Las Vegas. She loved working the puzzles in the paper. She loved her family and her precious dog "J". She is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Debbie Adkins and spouse Alan, stepchildren Shawn Welch and Brandy Welch, siblings James Bussey and Jeanette Bussy, grandchildren Ethan and Evan Welch, Kaliope, Kai and Ki maya Kovatch.

Services will be private.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
