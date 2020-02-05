|
Lubbock- Celebration of Life services for Peggy Dale Lankford, 71, of Lubbock will be held at 10 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Peggy passed from this life Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Plainview on October 29, 1948 and graduated from Hale Center High School. She married Charles Auther Lankford, June 23, 1967, and was a teaching assistant for the Lubbock Independent School District for many years. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Lankford, son, Charles Lankford, Jr, daughter, Jana Hughey; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Gracie Brown and Betty Hargrove. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020