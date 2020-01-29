|
Lubbock- Peggy Earlene Bailey, 80, of Lubbock passed away January 28, 2020. Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Canyon United Methodist Church 217 FM 1729 Lubbock, TX, 79403.
Peggy Earlene was born December 22, 1939 in Eastland County, Texas to Thomas Warren and Lucille Elvira (Mounce) Graham. She was a Customer Service Representative for Skaggs-Albertsons for twenty-eight years. She married Joe Bailey October 1, 1977 in Tahoka, Texas.
Her loved ones include her husband, Joe Bailey; son, David and wife, Jennifer Holloway; daughter, Stacy and husband Joe Rapier; daughter, Tammy and husband Thomas Esparza; son, David Bailey and wife Charlotte; three children of heart-Kayla, Whitney and Kevin; Grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Courtney; Tori and husband, Jake Mahan; Graham Rapier, Sarah Rapier and Trey Esparza; five great grandchildren-Emma, Lane, Mackenzie, Avery and Connor; brother Jimmy Wayne and wife Ellen Graham; sister, Shirley and husband Tommy Dunlap.
Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Kay Parker in 2003 and Faye Roberson in 2016.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to her church, Canyon United Methodist.
Peggy was the strongest woman we knew. She singlehandedly raised three children and was loved by many. She was faithful and loving. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and playing checkers with her grandchildren, while she spent the afternoons with Hoss, Barney and Andy.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You're loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020