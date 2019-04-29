|
|
Post- Peggy Fern Claborn was born in Post, Texas on April 12, 1948 and passed away at her home in Post on April 25, 2019.
Peggy grew up in Post, and worked for Garrett Aviation in Springfield, Illinois for 22 years before retiring and returning to her home town in Post, Tx.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Ruby Haley Claborn and Fay Claborn, brothers Gene Claborn and Forrest Claborn. Peggy is survived by her sister Marie (Claborn) Anderson and many extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at Hudman Funeral Home, 615 West Main St., Post, Texas on Tuesday, April 30. Viewing and visitation will be family only. at 2:00 PM
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019