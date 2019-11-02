|
|
Lubbock- Peggy June Ellis Hastings was born on December 20, 1939 in Lewisville, TX to Otis and Nona Ellis. Following graduation from Sunset High School in Dallas, TX, she married Charles R. Hastings, Jr. on June 20, 1958. Their union was blessed with three children: Debbie, Bryan and Donna. While Peggy's highest contributions
were in the roles of housewife and mother, she also had an extensive career in retail, having retired from Barnes and Noble at the age of 75. She had a passion for reading, traveling and history, but her most treasured passion was her family, who will miss her desperately. Mrs. Hastings is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles R. Hastings, as well as her loyal canine companion, Jackson. Surviving children include Debbie and husband Gary Pate, Bryan and wife Jeanette Hastings, all of Lubbock, and Donna and wife Rachel Hastings of Pearl, MS. Additional survivors include her brother Otis Ellis and wife Suzanne, sister-in-law Cherinell and husband Sherwood Abbott, grandchildren Katie and husband Justin Hartman, Madison Dickey, Chandler Dickey, Brandon Hastings, and Rebekah and husband Levi Fintel, as well as four nieces and nephews. Formal visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. An informal reception will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church in the Garden Room at 10:30 a.m on November 4, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Area Community Hospice, 4300 Olton Rd., Plainview, TX 79072. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019