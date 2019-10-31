|
Lubbock- Peggy Manuela Rios, 71, of Lubbock passed away on October 27, 2019. Peggy was born in Mathis, Texas on October 27, 1948 to Pedro Benavidez and Simona Sanchez. Peggy graduated from Estacado High School. She married the late Juan Rios on March 18, 1972. Peggy worked in customer service her whole life. She worked for Convergys for more than 10 years. Peggy was a member of Rock City since the early 90's and was a strong woman of God. She was raised Pentecostal and lived a life of Christian faith. Peggy loved spending time with her grandkids and loved to bake. She had a passion for caring for all kinds of animals and taking them in.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mona-Lisa Rios, John David Rios, and Christopher Rios and wife Eva; her father, Pedro; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan; her mom, Simona; her granddaughter Evangelina Rain Saiz; and her grandmother.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019