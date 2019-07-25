|
|
Lubbock- Penny Tanya Denison, 62 of Lubbock, Texas passed away Thursday, July 11. 2019. She was born April 11, 1957 to Howard Gilmer and Mary Maudine (Penn) Denison in Lubbock. Penny graduated from Monterey High School and attended Texas Tech University where she graduated in 1986 from the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. She was an occupational therapist and although she retired in 2019, she continued working with patients. Penny loved life and the great outdoors where she liked to camp and hike. She loved music and was happiest when dancing. She always had a beautiful smile that would brighten any day. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her spouse, Kent Mings; daughter, Sierra Tye (Justin Schmidt) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister Lane Teaff (Bob Teaff) of Lubbock; as well as many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, H.G. and Maudine Denison and two brothers, Keith and Terry Denison.
Memorial Services will be held at a11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019