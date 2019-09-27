|
|
Lubbock- Percy Allen Parrish, 83, of Lubbock went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born in Beckham County, Oklahoma. Percy's childhood was spent in Floydada, and his family moved to Lubbock in the early 1950's. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1954. Percy married Ruth Cox of New Deal on June 12, 1955 and spent 64 years loving and serving her faithfully. Following his service in the Army, Percy served as a Minister of the Gospel for Churches of Christ in Nevada, California, New Mexico and Texas. After retiring from the pulpit, he served grieving families in Gainesville, Texas. Percy and Ruth retired to Lubbock in 2012 where he continued to serve and minister to a multitude of friends and neighbors.
Percy is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Lubbock; his children, Curtis and Brenda Parrish of Lubbock, Missy and Nathan Stark of Troup, and Kevin and Andrea Parrish of Abilene; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Creed and Myrtle Parrish; his brothers: Scotty and Claud Parrish; a grandson and 2 great grand-children.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3 pm at Broadway Church of Christ. A visitation will precede the service from 1-3 pm at the church. The Family would like to thank the staff at The Plaza at Lubbock as well as Kindred Hospice for the loving care they gave to Percy. The family also wishes to thank Stephanie Lara, who Percy loved as a daughter, for her love, friendship and care over the past 18 months. Memorials may be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019