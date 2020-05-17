|
|
Abernathy- 37 passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Perry was born to Perry Walker, Sr. and Beverly McNeal on September 21, 1982. Perry is survived by his father, Perry Walker, Sr.; great grandmother, Lula Brooks; one daughter, Pernesha McNeal; two sons, Perry McNeal and Marquis McNeal; five sisters, Natrial McNeal, Nashatrica McNeal, Porsha Vidaurre, Patrice Hooker, and Pershondrus McNeal; one grandchild, Maliya Collins; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020