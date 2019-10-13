|
|
Mesquite- Pete M. Charo was born August 18, 1928. After 91 years of hard work, family devotion and his own private way of honoring his Lord, he left this Earth to join his heavenly father peacefully on September 26, 2019. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, his true soulmate, Lucy Charo, both being born and married on August 18th; children Tom (Tish) Charo, OK, Cynthia (Jerry) Muniz, Norma (Paul) Brock both TX; grandchildren Shane Charo, Roger Charo and Evonne Vasquez; and 6 great-granchildren. He retired from GoodPasture Grain Inc. in Brownfield after 37 plus years. Services were previously held. Condolences to the family may be sent to 824 CherryWood Ct. Mesquite, TX 79149.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019