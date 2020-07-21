1/1
Pete Thomas
1934 - 2020
Morton, Texas- Graveside service for Pete Thomas, age 85, of Morton, TX is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Enochs Cemetery with Curtis Shelburne of Muleshoe, TX officiating. Pete died Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 20, 1934 in Bailey County, TX to T.A. and Ola Lee (Tucker) Thomas. He married Rita Wilson in Clovis, NM on April 29, 1954.

Pete was a farmer, and served on the Enochs Co-Op Gin Board and the Cochran County F.H.A. Board. He was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Morton. He enjoyed fishing and tending to his cattle. He loved his wife and family. Pete is proceeded in death by his wife, Rita; his parents; one son, Arthur Thomas; 3 sisters, Christene, Ruby and Virginia; and two brothers, Gary and Bud Thomas.

Pete is survived by his son Steve Thomas and wife, Robin of Lubbock, TX, one sister, Dorothy Piland of Great Bend, KS; two brothers, Jerry Thomas of Lake Stanford, TX and Virgil Thomas of Brookland, AR; three grandchildren, Andy, Jamie and Ben Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Callen and Colbie Thomas.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Enochs Cemetery, c/o Wanda Layton, 3140 CR 184, Morton, TX, 79346, New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico, 88130 or Eastside Church of Christ, 701 East Taylor, Morton, TX, 79346. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Enochs Cemetery
