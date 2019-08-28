Home

Petra Lupe Lucero

Levelland- Petra Lupe Lucero, 57 of Levelland passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born May 8, 1962 in Gothenburg Nebraska. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland with Deacon Juan Cavazos officiating and music by Johnny Vasquez. Internment will be at the City of Levelland Cemetery. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 9p.m. Wednesday and Rosary at 7 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home and Chapel of Levelland. Under the professional care of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levellland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
