Sundown- Mrs. Petra Martinez Rodriguez age 79 years of age of Sundown passed away on Saturday November 16th, 2019 in Brownfield. She was born on October 23rd, 1940 in Lockhart
Funeral Services: Will be held on Wednesday November 20th, 2019 @ 10:00 A.M. St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland. Burial will be held in City of Sundown Cemetery of Sundown. Officiating: Fr. Jonathan Phillips Music by: Alvino Llannas Visitation will be held @ 9:00 AM until 9:00 P.M. @ Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Rosary: Will be held 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday Nov. 19th, 2019. Survivors: Daughter: (1) Martha Rodriguez, Sons:(2) Mario & Johnny Rodriguez all three of Sundown Brothers (5) Isidro, Jose, Seferino Jr. , Antonio, and Jesus Martinez Sisters:(2) Refugia Torrez & Maria Isabel Rodriquez Grandchildren: (9) Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019