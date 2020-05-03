Home

More Obituaries for Petra Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petra (Reyes) Trevino


1929 - 2020
Petra (Reyes) Trevino Obituary
Lubbock- Petra Trevino was born in Los Fresnos, TX on February 27, 1929 to Fermin and Maria Reyes who preceded her in death. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She was also preceded in death by her Husband, Victor Trevino; sister, Beneralda Serna; three brothers, Mateo, Ventura and Domingo Reyes; and by one grandson, Andrew Trevino. Petra leaves behind her children, Yolanda Bryant (Rodney), Victor Trevino Jr. (Elvia), Gilbert Trevino, Silvia Escalon, Fred Trevino (Olga), Lidia Ponce (Mark), Robert Trevino and Delia Tienda (Joe); 19 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, sister, Maria Gonzales (Rodolfo); and two brothers, Ausencio and Edwardo Reyes. Petra's interests included spending time with the Lord by reading her bible regularly. She was also very skilled with Embroidery and sewing. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
