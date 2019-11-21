Home

Highland Baptist Church
3014 Maple Ave
Waco, TX 76707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Baptist Church
3014 Maple
Waco, TX
Philip "Phil" Holmes


1948 - 2019
Philip "Phil" Holmes Obituary
Waco- Phil Holmes, 71 of Waco, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple, in Waco.

Both of Phil's parents preceded him in death. Phil is survived by his wife, Gwen, his son, Shane& daughter-in-law Laney, his daughter, Shelley, and five treasured grandchildren, who were the joy of his life - Dylan, Austin, Cayden, Xander & Ashlyn;And four beloved sisters - Patti, Lynda, Lesa & Joy. Phil was so proud of you all. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
