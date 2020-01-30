|
|
Lubbock- On Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 Phillip Kirk loving husband and father of 8 children went to be with our Lord at the age of 51. Phillip was born August 4th, 1968 to Ronald and Cheryl Kirk and was the oldest of 4 brothers. He attended Coronado High School and began his first job at age 14. He turned that job into what would become his career when he became the owner of Paul's Parts in 1997. He married Melissa, his wife and soulmate, and together they had 8 children.
Phillip had many passions and interests, the first being his family. He was a very loving and supportive father and husband. He was also involved in his church and was a church elder. Phillip loved to fly small engine airplanes, RC planes, and drones. He had recently received his FAA license. Phillip had a unique and special talent. He was a mechanical genius and there wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. But the thing that will be remembered most about Phillip was his kind and generous heart. He has helped countless people throughout his life. His family, friends, customers and strangers alike. If he saw a way that he could help he did without hesitation.
Phillip was preceded in death by his grandparents Edgar and Lucille Kirk of Brownfield. His grandparents Keith and Maxine Cato of Meadow and step father Richard Henry Sr. of Huntsville. He left behind his parents Ron and Hope of Dallas. His mother Cheryl Henry of Lubbock. His brothers Jeff Kirk, and Brandon Kirk of Lubbock, and Richard Henry Jr. of Cleburne. His wife Melissa Kirk of Lubbock. His children Rebecca Brown of Lubbock, Brad Kirk of Anna, Clifton Kirk, Hunter St Clair, Madison Davis, Faith Kirk, Gracelyn Kirk, and Paisley Kirk all of Lubbock. And grand children Axton and Scarlette Brown, Ryland and Ellie Kirk, and Kinlee Kirk. And many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation to be held 5:30 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 202 at Sanders Funeral Home. Celebration of life services will be held 2:00 p.m, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Heart of Worship.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020