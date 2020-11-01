Arlington, Texas- Loving husband, father, and attorney, Phillip Samuel Brown, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Phil was born in Austin to Sam and Kittie Pearl Brown, but grew up in Lubbock, where he met the love of his life, Cristi Howsley, at Mackenzie Jr. High. He attended The University of Texas and Tech Law School where he was Law Review and Order of the Coif graduating in 1975. He practiced law in Lubbock, Amarillo, Dallas, and Arlington. He and Cristi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. With a heart full of love, they had 2 children, practically perfect in every way, and always the best dogs. He traveled the world over, be it for work or pleasure, and he loved spending time with his family-game nights were legendary! He is survived by his wife Cristi; his children, Stephen and wife Julia of Fort Worth, and Rebecca of New York; his sister Cynthia Brown of Lubbock, his brother Paul Brown and wife Sharon of Lubbock; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his favorite sister-in-law and travel companion, Clemma Littlefield of Mansfield and his brother-in-law-in-barbequing, Roddy Howsley and wife Lynne of Arlington. Phil was a long-time supporter of The Muscular Dystrophy Association
and a life-long patron of the arts, and the family requests any memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assoc.
(mda.org/get-involved
) or Dance Theatre of Arlington (dancetheatrearlington.org
)