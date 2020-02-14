|
Lubbock- Phillip Truman Brown, Sr. passed away on July 17, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Linda, of 54 years; five sons, Truman Jr., Darren, Robin, Billy and Ricky, all of Lubbock. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kyler and Kaylie of Lubbock and Chase of Florida. The family will celebrate his life of 78 years on Sunday, February 16, 2020, which would have been his 79th birthday. Friends are invited to drop by 6607 Avenue S between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020