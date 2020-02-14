Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Truman Brown Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Truman Brown Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- Phillip Truman Brown, Sr. passed away on July 17, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Linda, of 54 years; five sons, Truman Jr., Darren, Robin, Billy and Ricky, all of Lubbock. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kyler and Kaylie of Lubbock and Chase of Florida. The family will celebrate his life of 78 years on Sunday, February 16, 2020, which would have been his 79th birthday. Friends are invited to drop by 6607 Avenue S between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -