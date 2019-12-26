|
Lubbock- Celebration of Life services for Phronsie "Nina" Cartwright 74, of Lubbock will be held at 2 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with Marty Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Phronsie passed from this life Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Rockwall, Texas. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 31, 1945 to the late Garland and Iris Edwards. She married James Harold Cartwright, January 17, 1975. Phronsie was a member of Trinity Church of Lubbock and had a passion for helping others and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Cartwright and a son, Mark Cartwright. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shanna Pewick and husband Jimmy of Rockwall; grandchildren Kelly Fraley, Emily Arthur, Kyler Hagler, Colby Hagler, Bradley Scheller and Morgan Pewick. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019