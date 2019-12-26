Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Phronsie Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phronsie "Nina" (Edwards) Cartwright


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phronsie "Nina" (Edwards) Cartwright Obituary
Lubbock- Celebration of Life services for Phronsie "Nina" Cartwright 74, of Lubbock will be held at 2 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with Marty Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Phronsie passed from this life Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Rockwall, Texas. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 31, 1945 to the late Garland and Iris Edwards. She married James Harold Cartwright, January 17, 1975. Phronsie was a member of Trinity Church of Lubbock and had a passion for helping others and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Cartwright and a son, Mark Cartwright. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shanna Pewick and husband Jimmy of Rockwall; grandchildren Kelly Fraley, Emily Arthur, Kyler Hagler, Colby Hagler, Bradley Scheller and Morgan Pewick. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phronsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -