Lubbock- Phyllis Lorraine Murphy of Lubbock, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 11, at UMC Medical Center. Her husband of 71 years, Robert Harold Murphy, preceded her in death just 4 weeks prior. Because of her illness, her children were unable to tell her of his death, but they are confident that she was pleasantly surprised that Bob had arrived in Heaven just a little earlier than she, and was waiting there to show her around."Lorraine" was born in Pueblo Colorado on June 30th, 1930 and spent much of her childhood with her many relatives around that area. When she was in elementary school, her family moved to Clovis, N.M. During high school she met her eventual husband, Bob Murphy. They married on July 31, 1949, and began their family. In 1963 the family moved to Lubbock where they lived for the rest of their days. Just think.....71 years married to the same person! Bob and Lorraine were fortunate to have a wonderful long life together, but it took many years of devotion, love, humility, tolerance, self-restraint, gentleness, consideration, sharing, and most of all trusting each other. Lorraine is survived by her 3 children; Michael (Sherie) of Bountiful, Utah, Bill (Dawn) of Spring, Texas, and daughter Carol Henry (Allen) of Cloudcroft, NM. She was very proud of her 9 Grandchildren, and 21 Great Grandchildren. She also leaves behind two nephews, Carl Tipton (Pam) of Lubbock, and Fred Tipton (Sue) of Gilmer, Texas who were very special to Lorraine and Bob throughout their lives.Lorraine loved traveling. One of her favorite places was their second home located in Ruidoso, NM. She and "Bob" spent many weeks out of their year enjoying the cool pines of the mountains. They loved to take cruises and cruised to Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and the East Coast of America. They also loved taking their RV to Colorado, fishing and cooking the trout they would catch, while sitting with friends by the nightly campfires at their favorite resort. Colorado was the destination for their honeymoon, as they enjoyed Colorado Springs and all of the attractions that it provided 71 years ago.Lorraine was a Golden Girl (50 years plus) member of the PEO sisterhood. She enjoyed her Lubbock Chapter DP, it's members, and the scholarships that the organization provides for women. She also loved playing in the Bell Choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she and Bob were members of the congregation. Lorraine was especially fond of Christmas music, and she will be thought about tenderly as this Christmas season approaches.The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, especially Gloria, for their devotion and unconditional love for both our parents. Your compassion and caring made you a part of the family, and we are grateful.A memorial for Lorraine will be held in the Spring of 2021 when it is once again "safe" for us to gather. Westminster Presbyterian Church will be informed of the time and date selected.The family asks that any donations be made out to "PEO Scholar Award" Donations should be sent to: Chapter DP PEO, ? Phyllis Kinnison, 5513 75th St., Lubbock, Texas. 79424"Rest in Peace Mom, you are only a breath away."