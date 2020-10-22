Lubbock- Phyllis Rose King answered her Father's call October 13, 2020, in Lubbock.
Phyllis was born on December 20, 1956 to Julian and Marie (Blackwell) Steinborn. Phyllis graduated from Merkel High School in 1975.
Upon graduation Phyllis wed her high school sweetheart, Michael Darwin King, on June 21, 1975. They remained joined until the very end; having raised two children; Kathryn (King) Rodriguez and Steven King.
Phyllis spent the majority of her professional career performing accounting for the oil and gas industry. She was a devoted, loyal, and caring wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren in her down time.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Rodriguez and husband Toby; and their two children Ashley and Brynn (Lubbock, TX), as well as her son Steven King and wife Brittany; and their two children Hayden and Hudson (Denton Valley, TX). In addition, she is survived by brothers Leonard (Sue) Steinborn (Adrian, MI), and Jim (Carol) Steinborn (Butte, MT) and sisters Rita McGarry (Spokane Valley, WA) and Cecelia (Tim Miller) Wyman (Billings, MT). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phyllis was preceded in death by a scant two weeks by her loving husband Michael King; as well as by her parents, grandparents, mother and father-in-law; brother, Joe Steinborn, and sister, Jan Martin-Wood.
Graveside Services are planned for October 24, 2020; at 10:00 in the morning; Rose Hill Cemetery, North 2nd Street, Merkel, TX 79536. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Phyllis' memory may be made to the ASPCA at ASPCA.org
