LUBBOCK- Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Piedad "Betty" Ferrer, 76, of Lubbock, Texas at 10:00 am, Friday, May 22, 2020 in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Viewing from 9:00 am until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. In order to maintain a safe atmosphere the services are limited to 30 individuals. Please celebrate the life of Piedad by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Piedad passed away May 18, 2020. Piedad was born March 28, 1944 in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico to Reyes Arteaga and Maria Arteaga.
Loved ones include son, Joe Ferrer (Geraldine); daughter Mary Ferrer (Joe Torres); son Jaime Ferrer (Tiphanie); daughter Stella Ferrer; son Freddy Ferrer (Cindy); sisters, Socorro, Alicia, Juana, Stella and Felipa; brothers, Santos and Salvador and 8 grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Luis Ferrer (Spouse), Reyes Arteaga (Father), Maria de Jesus Salas (Mother); sisters, Leonor and Nicolasa.
Piedad loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her siblings. She enjoyed the company of friends and attending church. She also loved to cook, work in her flower gardens and visit casinos. Her everlasting qualities were love and devotion towards her family. She was admired by many and treated everyone with love and kindness.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020