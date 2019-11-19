Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Lamesa, TX
View Map
Lamesa- 90, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Pink was born to Pink and Carlena Ross Parson on December 13, 1928 in Palestine, Anderson County, TX. He worked for Morgan Franks Service Station, Key Energy and retired with Sam Stringer Drilling. He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Kathleen Parson; one son, Phillip Paul Parson; one daughter, Carlena Parson; three sisters, Cleothia (Jim) Quigley, Arnethia Jefferson, and Kathleen Anderson; six grandchildren, host of great-grandchildren and number of other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, Lamesa, TX. Interment will follow at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -