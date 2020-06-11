Lubbock- 47 passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Porsha was born September 4, 1972, to Curly Perkins and Kathy Vester. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Keno Shaw; parents, Curly Perkins and Kathy Vester; one daughter, Tyna Tryon; three sons, Shawn West, Jr., Tyrone Vester, and Demardrck Tryson, Jr.; three sisters, LaJoniee Vester, Monica Vester, Katherine Vester; two brothers, Kenneth Vester and Averna Vester; a host of other relatives and friends.