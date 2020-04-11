Home

Pravinchandra Khandheria V.


1923 - 2020
Pravinchandra Khandheria V. Obituary
Amarillo- Pravinchandra Vrajlal Khandheria, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Amarillo, TX on Monday, April 6, 2020. Mr. Khandheria was born on December 4, 1923 in Rangoon, Burma to Vrajlal and Manchha Devi Khandheria. He grew up in Rajkot, India and worked as a businessman. He married Sushila Khandheria in 1945. He was a practical, wise, fun-loving, and supportive person with a good sense of humor and positive attitude. He will be greatly missed by many. He enjoyed reading books on history, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his three sons, Manoj and wife, Priya, of Lubbock, Jawahar and wife, Anjani, of Houston, and Bharat and wife, Daksha, of Amarillo; six grandchildren, Shaili, Mili, Paras, Neal, Niki, and Rishi; four great-grandchildren, Rohan, Reya, Krish, and Keshav; and a sister, Vasant Faiba, in Surat, India. Private memorial service was held on Friday, April 10.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
