Levelland- Preciliano (Prini) Loa, 73, of Levelland passed from this life on July14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Second Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.
He was born July 18, 1945 in McAllen, Texas to parents, Gerardo, Sr. and Artemia (Estrada) Loa. Preciliano married Ophelia Rejino in 1966. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Preciliano was an auto mechanic and worked for Auto Service Center and Gentry Ford for many years.
Preciliano was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ruben Loa.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ophelia; son, Steve (Teresa Hernandez) Loa; brothers, Antonio (Janie) Loa, Gerardo Loa, Jr., Leon (Teresa) Loa, Dagoberto Loa, and Rudy Loa; sisters, Amelia Alamager, Gloria (Bobby) Flores, and Herminia (Eustolio) Ramirez; 3 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019