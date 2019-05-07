Services Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main St Lubbock , TX 79401 (806) 763-6433 Resources More Obituaries for Preston Rigsby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Preston Deaton Rigsby

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lubbock- July 5th, 1932 was a very good year. Preston Deaton Rigsby was born in Hamilton County Texas to Grace Deaton Rigsby and Preston Rigsby. Deaton was baby "brother" to Laura Key and Carolyn Thompson whom he adored. Deaton's journey of 86 years was completed on May 6, 2019. Growing up in both Hamilton and the farm in Evant, Texas, led to a lifetime of creative and imaginative stories of rural America.



Deaton graduated from Evant high school and began his studies at Texas Tech University where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1954 and Master's Degree thereafter. Upon completion of his studies Deaton enlisted in the US Army. In the midst Deaton married Laruth Faubion. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Shelley Renee and Sharla D'Ann. After serving proudly in the United States Army, Deaton returned to Lubbock where he spent many years in the Insurance business.



Opportunity came in 1984 to join Schneider Burnet and Hickman as a stock broker. With his very bright and logical mind, he loved the challenge of a career in the financial markets. Deaton loved saying, "I've never not had a job, from 8 years old to 83." His work ethic was exemplary.



In 1974 Deaton met his soul mate and best friend Jan Louise whom he loved deeply. For 45 years they lived a life they built with faith and everlasting dedication, celebrating the newness of everyday. To this blessed union, they bound together an amazing family of six children; Sharla, Renee, Julie, Shelley, Brandon and Patrick.



In 1970 a devastating tornado struck Lubbock. Deaton was immensely proud of being one of the bevy of 35 year olds, young city council members, who stood strong and helped define the resurgence and growth of Lubbock in that aftermath.



For seven years following his term on the City Council, Deaton served on the School Board again during the everchanging landscape of mandated school busing. Always the optimist, finding good news in the success of this change in our city and country once again, he shared great pride in the city he so dearly loved.



Luke 6:38



"Give and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured in your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."



In lieu of flowers, Deaton would choose for you to remember him in your own way, or through a memorial to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church choir, Gift for Life, or Meals on Wheels.



Music, dominoes, and golf will certainly be more interesting in heaven. Deaton will continue to root for his Texas Tech Red Raiders, of which he was a staunch supporter.



Deaton is survived by his dearly loved wife Jan, children Renee Emmett, Sharla Freeman (Jay), Julie Bille (Peter), Shelley Bruccoliere (Dan), Brandon McGill (Kerri), Patrick Rigsby (Ashley); 12 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews, Sister in law Julie Harris (Dale) along with amazing and well loved friends who have been a part of his walk in this lifetime.



A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 8th at 4:00 PM at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, located at 1101 Slide Road. Graveside service will be at the City of Lubbock Cemetery Mausoleum.



