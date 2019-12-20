Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Ford Memorial Chapel-First Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Belvieu Cemetery
Rotan, TX
View Map
1929 - 2019
PRESTON UPSHAW Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Preston Upshaw, 90, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Ford Memorial Chapel-First Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday in the Belvieu Cemetery, Rotan, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Preston by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Preston passed away December 19, 2019. William Preston Upshaw was born June 7, 1929 in Fisher County, TX to William and Ora Upshaw. He graduated from Roby High School in 1948. He married LaVerne Gruben January 8, 1949 in Rotan, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as Corporal. He was a farmer and rancher in Castro and Lamb County. Preston was very involved in the Hart Community; deacon at the First Baptist Church of Hart, Texas where he led the singing. Preston and LaVerne enjoyed singing duets together and for special occasions. He served on the board of trustees for Wayland Baptist University, school board of Hart ISD, and for various other boards in his community. He moved to Ransom Canyon in 1997 and to Lubbock in 2018.

Preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Loved ones include spouse LaVerne Upshaw; daughter, Melanie Hart son, Reent Upshaw; sister, Wilda Mize of Abilene; grandchildren, Kasey Hart, Krystle Steele and Blane Upshaw; great grandchildren, Kolby and Ryder Steele, Jude Hart and Waylon Upshaw.

Memorials are suggested to .

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
