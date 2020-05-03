Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Dellenback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Dellenback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Dellenback Obituary
Lubbock- Priscilla Dellenback passed from this life on April 29, 2020, at 69 years of age. She was born on April 2, 1951 to Edwin and Ocie Patton. A Lubbock native, she graduated from Lubbock High in 1969 and graduated from Texas Tech in 1973. She worked for Purina Mills before moving to Midland in 1979. While in Midland she worked at Exxon until her retirement. Priscilla enjoyed writing short stories, children's books and poetry. She became a widow in 1993 and moved back to Lubbock where she was an active member of Lubbock Mensa. She was an avid reader, Gordon Lightfoot's biggest fan and adored animals. Priscilla leaves behind her daughter Susan (and Tim), and grandson Matthew, all of Lubbock. As per her request, no services will be held. Donations can be made in her honor to The Bluefield Project to Cure FTD. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -