|
|
Lubbock- Priscilla Dellenback passed from this life on April 29, 2020, at 69 years of age. She was born on April 2, 1951 to Edwin and Ocie Patton. A Lubbock native, she graduated from Lubbock High in 1969 and graduated from Texas Tech in 1973. She worked for Purina Mills before moving to Midland in 1979. While in Midland she worked at Exxon until her retirement. Priscilla enjoyed writing short stories, children's books and poetry. She became a widow in 1993 and moved back to Lubbock where she was an active member of Lubbock Mensa. She was an avid reader, Gordon Lightfoot's biggest fan and adored animals. Priscilla leaves behind her daughter Susan (and Tim), and grandson Matthew, all of Lubbock. As per her request, no services will be held. Donations can be made in her honor to The Bluefield Project to Cure FTD. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020