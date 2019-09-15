|
Lubbock- Purisimo "Perry" "Bebs" Libre, Jr., of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Barili, Cebu, Philippines to the late Purisimo Libre, Sr. and Amparo (Paras) Libre. Perry served 32 years with the United Nations in offices around the world. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, especially with the Seniors Group at Rawls Golf Course. Perry never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 22 years: Lisa Libre, 2 sons: Tyler and Travis Libre, his daughter: Stephanie Pages & husband Anton; 2 grandchildren: Sofia and Ellie, brother: Dr. Nicolas Libre, his sister: Jean Baena, along with several nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.
His family would like to thank Dr. David Close and the Joe Arrington Cancer Center team for their compassionate care.
Services will be held in the Philippines at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth. To send online condolences go to wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019